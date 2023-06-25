After exiting in the round of 32 of Viking International Eastbourne in her most recent tournament (losing to Jodie Anna Burrage), Lauren Davis will begin Wimbledon versus Jessica Pegula (in the round of 128). Davis has +40000 odds to win this tournament at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

Find all the latest odds for 2023 Wimbledon and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Davis at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Davis' Next Match

In her opener at Wimbledon, Davis will meet Pegula on Monday, July 3 at 5:00 AM ET in the round of 128.

Lauren Davis Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +40000

Wimbledon odds to win: +40000

Want to bet on Davis? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Davis Stats

In her last match, Davis was defeated 6-4, 4-6, 3-6 versus Burrage in the Round of 32 of Viking International Eastbourne.

In 21 tournaments over the past 12 months, Davis has won one title, and her overall record is 24-21.

Davis is 2-3 on grass over the past 12 months.

Through 45 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Davis has played 21.1 games per match. She won 50.7% of them.

In her five matches on a grass surface over the past year, Davis has averaged 25.0 games.

Davis has won 34.5% of her return games and 60.8% of her service games over the past 12 months.

Over the past year, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Davis has won 63.2% of her games on serve and 21.6% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.