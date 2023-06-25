Emma Navarro, after a good performance in Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers (being eliminated in the semifinals against Katerina Siniakova), will start action in Wimbledon against Ekaterina Alexandrova in the round of 128. Navarro's odds are +30000 to take home the trophy from AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

Navarro at 2023 Wimbledon

  • Next Round: Round of 128
  • Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16
  • Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
  • Court Surface: Grass

Navarro's Next Match

In the round of 128 of Wimbledon, on Tuesday, July 4 (at 6:00 AM ET), Navarro will play Alexandrova.

Navarro has current moneyline odds of +260 to win her next contest against Alexandrova. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Emma Navarro Grand Slam Odds

  • Wimbeldon odds to win: +30000
Navarro Stats

  • Navarro is coming off a defeat in the semifinals at Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers, at the hands of No. 52-ranked Siniakova, 2-6, 2-6.
  • Navarro is 9-8 over the past 12 months, with no tournament titles.
  • In one tournaments on grass over the past 12 months, Navarro has gone 3-1.
  • Navarro has played 20.4 games per match in her 17 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.
  • On grass, Navarro has played four matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 17.5 games per match while winning 52.9% of games.
  • Navarro has won 38% of her return games and 62.5% of her service games over the past year.
  • On grass over the past year, Navarro has been victorious in 74.3% of her service games and 31.4% of her return games.

