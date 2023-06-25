How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 25
Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will play Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at London Stadium, at 10:10 AM ET.
Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Time: 10:10 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: London, United Kingdom
- Venue: London Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals' 105 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 235 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks ninth in MLB with a .423 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cardinals rank 15th in MLB with a .249 team batting average.
- St. Louis has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 347 (4.6 per game).
- The Cardinals have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.323).
- The Cardinals rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.
- St. Louis averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.3) in the majors this season.
- St. Louis has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.45) in the majors this season.
- The Cardinals have a combined 1.450 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Matthew Liberatore (1-2) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his sixth start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw four innings against the New York Mets, giving up five earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In five starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- Liberatore has made three starts of five or more innings in five chances this season, and averages 4.2 frames when he pitches.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in six chances this season.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/18/2023
|Mets
|W 8-7
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Carlos Carrasco
|6/19/2023
|Nationals
|W 8-6
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Josiah Gray
|6/20/2023
|Nationals
|W 9-3
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|MacKenzie Gore
|6/21/2023
|Nationals
|L 3-0
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Trevor Williams
|6/24/2023
|Cubs
|L 9-1
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Justin Steele
|6/25/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Marcus Stroman
|6/27/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Framber Valdez
|6/28/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Cristian Javier
|6/29/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|J.P. France
|6/30/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Luis Severino
|7/1/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Gerrit Cole
