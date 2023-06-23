As part of today's qualifying qualification round 1 (eight matches), No. 83-ranked Arthur Rinderknech and No. 264 Rudolf Molleker will be matching up at Country Club Santa Ponsa in Mallorca, Philippines.

Mallorca Championships Info

Tournament: Mallorca Championships

Mallorca Championships Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: June 24

June 24 TV Channel:

Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa

Country Club Santa Ponsa Location: Mallorca, Philippines

Mallorca, Philippines Court Surface: Grass

Who will win the Mallorca Championships?

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Steven Diez vs. Li Tu Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET Tu (-250) Diez (+185) Pavel Kotov vs. Fernando Verdasco Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET Kotov (-350) Verdasco (+230) Roman Safiullin vs. Alejandro Moro Canas Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET Safiullin (-700) Moro Canas (+425) James Mccabe vs. Michael Geerts Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:20 AM ET Mccabe (-160) Geerts (+120) Arthur Rinderknech vs. Rudolf Molleker Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:20 AM ET Rinderknech (-900) Molleker (+500) Dominik Koepfer vs. Jiri Vesely Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:00 AM ET Koepfer (-275) Vesely (+195) Daniel Masur vs. Alex Michelsen Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:40 AM ET Michelsen (-190) Masur (+140) Daniel Rincon vs. Abedallah Shelbayh Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:40 AM ET Shelbayh (-185) Rincon (+135)

