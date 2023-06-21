The St. Louis Cardinals, including Lars Nootbaar (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Nationals.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lars Nootbaar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar is hitting .256 with seven doubles, four home runs and 30 walks.

In 54.5% of his games this season (24 of 44), Nootbaar has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (25.0%) he recorded at least two.

In four games this season, he has homered (9.1%, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate).

Nootbaar has driven in a run in 16 games this season (36.4%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.4%).

He has scored in 43.2% of his games this season (19 of 44), with two or more runs four times (9.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 25 .242 AVG .266 .386 OBP .361 .303 SLG .426 2 XBH 9 1 HR 3 8 RBI 13 16/16 K/BB 25/14 2 SB 3

Nationals Pitching Rankings