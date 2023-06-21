The St. Louis Cardinals (31-43) aim to finish off a sweep of a three-game series versus the Washington Nationals (27-45), at 4:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

The probable starters are Miles Mikolas (4-4) for the Cardinals and Trevor Williams (3-4) for the Nationals.

Cardinals vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (4-4, 4.36 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (3-4, 4.50 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

The Cardinals' Mikolas (4-4) will make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed eight hits in six innings against the New York Mets.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 4.36 and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .287 in 15 games this season.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Mikolas has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 15 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams

Williams (3-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 15th of the season.

In his most recent outing on Friday against the Miami Marlins, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

During 14 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 4.50 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .271 to his opponents.

Williams is trying to collect his third quality start of the year in this matchup.

Williams heads into the game with 11 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 14 appearances this season.

