The St. Louis Cardinals will send a hot-hitting Paul Goldschmidt to the plate against the Washington Nationals and Lane Thomas, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the teams play on Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in MLB play with 105 total home runs.

St. Louis' .427 slugging percentage is eighth-best in MLB.

The Cardinals have the 15th-ranked batting average in the league (.250).

St. Louis has the No. 11 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (346 total runs).

The Cardinals' .325 on-base percentage ranks 12th in MLB.

The Cardinals strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 13th in baseball.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 21st in the majors.

St. Louis has the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.43).

The Cardinals average MLB's fifth-worst WHIP (1.446).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Miles Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.36 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Friday against the New York Mets, the righty went six innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Mikolas has recorded five quality starts this year.

Mikolas will look to last five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.

He has had three appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/16/2023 Mets L 6-1 Away Miles Mikolas Tylor Megill 6/17/2023 Mets W 5-3 Away Adam Wainwright Kodai Senga 6/18/2023 Mets W 8-7 Away Matthew Liberatore Carlos Carrasco 6/19/2023 Nationals W 8-6 Away Jack Flaherty Josiah Gray 6/20/2023 Nationals W 9-3 Away Jordan Montgomery MacKenzie Gore 6/21/2023 Nationals - Away Miles Mikolas Trevor Williams 6/24/2023 Cubs - Home Adam Wainwright Justin Steele 6/25/2023 Cubs - Home Matthew Liberatore Marcus Stroman 6/27/2023 Astros - Home Jack Flaherty Framber Valdez 6/28/2023 Astros - Home Jordan Montgomery Cristian Javier 6/29/2023 Astros - Home Miles Mikolas J.P. France

