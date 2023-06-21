On Wednesday, Brendan Donovan (.512 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5) in his last game against the Nationals.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Nationals Park

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Explore More About This Game

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan is hitting .274 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 26 walks.

He ranks 48th in batting average, 26th in on base percentage, and 111th in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.

Donovan enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .435 with one homer.

Donovan has reached base via a hit in 40 games this season (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 10.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Donovan has had an RBI in 14 games this year (20.9%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 37.3% of his games this year (25 of 67), with two or more runs seven times (10.4%).

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 35 .281 AVG .267 .357 OBP .366 .404 SLG .388 8 XBH 6 3 HR 4 10 RBI 11 21/10 K/BB 18/16 2 SB 2

