Oscar Mercado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Nationals - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Oscar Mercado returns to action for the St. Louis Cardinals against MacKenzie Gore and the Washington NationalsJune 20 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last action (on June 5 against the Rangers) he went 0-for-2.
Oscar Mercado Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Oscar Mercado At The Plate
- Mercado is hitting .310 with three doubles and a walk.
- In five of 10 games this year (50.0%), Mercado has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 10 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Mercado has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Oscar Mercado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|.429
|AVG
|.200
|.429
|OBP
|.250
|.571
|SLG
|.267
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|0
|1/0
|K/BB
|3/1
|2
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (95 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gore (3-5 with a 3.74 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 15th of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Friday against the Houston Astros, when he went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.74), 55th in WHIP (1.379), and 11th in K/9 (10.5).
