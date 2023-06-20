On Tuesday, Nolan Arenado (.683 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado is hitting .275 with 10 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 20 walks.

He ranks 47th in batting average, 95th in on base percentage, and 34th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.

In 49 of 70 games this year (70.0%) Arenado has had a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (31.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the dish.

Arenado has driven in a run in 28 games this year (40.0%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (18.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 27 of 70 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 36 .316 AVG .238 .366 OBP .284 .511 SLG .469 13 XBH 14 6 HR 9 22 RBI 27 27/11 K/BB 31/9 1 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings