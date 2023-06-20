Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Los Angeles Angels and the Los Angeles Dodgers play at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Tuesday (starting at 10:07 PM ET).

Dodgers vs. Angels Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 10:07 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 10:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: TBS

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Kershaw Stats

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Clayton Kershaw (8-4) for his 15th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Kershaw has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 35-year-old's 2.95 ERA ranks 12th, 1.105 WHIP ranks 19th, and 10.7 K/9 ranks eighth.

Kershaw Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. White Sox Jun. 14 6.0 6 2 2 5 2 at Reds Jun. 8 7.0 5 0 0 9 2 vs. Yankees Jun. 2 7.0 4 2 2 9 1 at Rays May. 27 5.0 6 4 4 6 2 at Cardinals May. 21 3.2 5 4 4 6 3

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 25 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 35 walks and 46 RBI (94 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.

He's slashing .328/.407/.557 on the year.

Freeman has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jun. 18 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Giants Jun. 17 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Jun. 16 1-for-6 0 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 15 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 15 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 41 walks and 43 RBI (72 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .264/.365/.513 on the year.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jun. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 17 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Jun. 16 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 15 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 1

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 14 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs, 38 walks and 58 RBI (83 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.

He's slashing .300/.384/.632 on the year.

Ohtani will look for his 16th straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .472 with three doubles, eight home runs, 10 walks and 16 RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Royals Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Royals Jun. 16 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Jun. 15 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 0 at Rangers Jun. 14 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has 13 doubles, 15 home runs, 39 walks and 39 RBI (67 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a .257/.364/.479 slash line on the year.

Trout brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and two RBI.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jun. 18 2-for-3 2 1 1 6 0 at Royals Jun. 17 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Royals Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jun. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jun. 14 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

