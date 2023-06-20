Paul Goldschmidt and Lane Thomas are among the players with prop bets on the table when the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals meet at Nationals Park on Tuesday (at 7:05 PM ET).

Cardinals vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Montgomery Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Montgomery Stats

Jordan Montgomery (3-7) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 15th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Montgomery will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 35th, 1.340 WHIP ranks 50th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 40th.

Montgomery Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Giants Jun. 14 6.1 7 3 3 7 2 vs. Reds Jun. 9 6.0 3 0 0 6 1 at Pirates Jun. 3 5.2 4 4 1 5 1 at Guardians May. 28 5.0 7 2 2 3 1 at Reds May. 22 4.0 7 4 4 4 3

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has put up 80 hits with 20 doubles, 13 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a .289/.381/.502 slash line so far this year.

Goldschmidt will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jun. 19 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Mets Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Mets Jun. 17 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Mets Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 14 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has 76 hits with 10 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .275/.323/.489 on the season.

Arenado brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .174 with two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jun. 19 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Mets Jun. 18 2-for-5 2 2 3 8 0 at Mets Jun. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 14 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 80 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 18 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashed .290/.341/.493 on the year.

Thomas will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .341 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jun. 19 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 1 vs. Marlins Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 16 2-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 at Astros Jun. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 66 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 24 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .260/.338/.453 slash line on the year.

Candelario enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with four doubles and a walk.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jun. 19 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 17 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 16 3-for-5 1 0 0 6 0 at Astros Jun. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Astros Jun. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

