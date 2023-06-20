Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Washington Nationals and starter MacKenzie Gore on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET at Nationals Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in MLB action with 102 total home runs.

St. Louis ranks ninth in MLB with a .424 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals rank 15th in the majors with a .248 batting average.

St. Louis is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.6 runs per game (337 total).

The Cardinals are 12th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .323.

The Cardinals strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 13th in the majors.

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the majors.

St. Louis has a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals have the fourth-highest WHIP in the majors (1.453).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Montgomery (3-7) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.91 ERA in 78 1/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Montgomery is looking for his third straight quality start.

Montgomery is looking for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 14 outings this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/14/2023 Giants L 8-5 Home Jordan Montgomery Anthony DeSclafani 6/16/2023 Mets L 6-1 Away Miles Mikolas Tylor Megill 6/17/2023 Mets W 5-3 Away Adam Wainwright Kodai Senga 6/18/2023 Mets W 8-7 Away Matthew Liberatore Carlos Carrasco 6/19/2023 Nationals W 8-6 Away Jack Flaherty Josiah Gray 6/20/2023 Nationals - Away Jordan Montgomery MacKenzie Gore 6/21/2023 Nationals - Away Miles Mikolas Trevor Williams 6/24/2023 Cubs - Home Adam Wainwright Justin Steele 6/25/2023 Cubs - Home Matthew Liberatore Jameson Taillon 6/27/2023 Astros - Home Jack Flaherty Framber Valdez 6/28/2023 Astros - Home Jordan Montgomery Cristian Javier

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.