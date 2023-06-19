Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Nationals - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Monday, Nolan Arenado (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He hit two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Mets.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado leads St. Louis with 75 hits, batting .276 this season with 27 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 98th, and he is 29th in the league in slugging.
- In 48 of 69 games this year (69.6%) Arenado has had a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (31.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 20.3% of his games this season, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Arenado has picked up an RBI in 39.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.
- In 39.1% of his games this year (27 of 69), he has scored, and in five of those games (7.2%) he has scored more than once.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|35
|.316
|AVG
|.237
|.366
|OBP
|.280
|.511
|SLG
|.475
|13
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|9
|22
|RBI
|26
|27/11
|K/BB
|30/8
|1
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.63 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 93 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Gray (4-5) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.19 ERA in 79 2/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 3.19 ERA ranks 17th, 1.354 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 52nd.
