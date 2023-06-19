Cardinals vs. Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 19
The St. Louis Cardinals (29-43) and Washington Nationals (27-43) clash in the first of a three-game series on Monday at Nationals Park, at 4:05 PM ET. The Cardinals are coming off a series victory over the Mets, and the Nationals a series loss to the Marlins.
The Cardinals will look to Jack Flaherty (3-5) against the Nationals and Josiah Gray (4-5).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Flaherty - STL (3-5, 4.64 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (4-5, 3.19 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jack Flaherty
- The Cardinals will hand the ball to Flaherty (3-5) for his 15th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.64 and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .269 in 14 games this season.
- He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.
- Flaherty has made 10 starts of five or more innings in 14 chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.
- In 14 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray
- The Nationals are sending Gray (4-5) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.19 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.19, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season. Opposing batters have a .236 batting average against him.
- Gray has recorded five quality starts this year.
- Gray is trying for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per start.
- He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
- The 25-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.19), 53rd in WHIP (1.354), and 52nd in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.