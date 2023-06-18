Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Mets - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:24 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Sunday, Dylan Carlson (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Mets.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson is batting .248 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.
- Carlson has gotten at least one hit in 59.0% of his games this season (23 of 39), with more than one hit five times (12.8%).
- Looking at the 39 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (7.7%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28.2% of his games this season, Carlson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 15 games this year (38.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|17
|.250
|AVG
|.245
|.341
|OBP
|.309
|.431
|SLG
|.306
|7
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|4
|11/8
|K/BB
|15/2
|1
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.65 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (96 total, 1.4 per game).
- Carrasco gets the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.71 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.71, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .264 against him.
