The St. Louis Cardinals and Jordan Walker hit the field against Francisco Alvarez and the New York Mets on Sunday at Citi Field.

Cardinals vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023

1:40 PM ET

Queens, New York

Citi Field

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 96 homers this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

St. Louis is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .419 this season.

The Cardinals' .248 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

St. Louis has scored 321 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

The Cardinals rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.39 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.458 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Matthew Liberatore (1-2) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

He has one quality starts in four chances this season.

Liberatore has made three starts of five or more innings in four chances this season, and averages 4.2 frames when he pitches.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in five chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/12/2023 Giants L 4-3 Home Matthew Liberatore Logan Webb 6/13/2023 Giants L 11-3 Home Jack Flaherty Alex Cobb 6/14/2023 Giants L 8-5 Home Jordan Montgomery Anthony DeSclafani 6/16/2023 Mets L 6-1 Away Miles Mikolas Tylor Megill 6/17/2023 Mets W 5-3 Away Adam Wainwright Kodai Senga 6/18/2023 Mets - Away Matthew Liberatore Carlos Carrasco 6/19/2023 Nationals - Away Jack Flaherty Josiah Gray 6/20/2023 Nationals - Away Jordan Montgomery MacKenzie Gore 6/21/2023 Nationals - Away Miles Mikolas Trevor Williams 6/24/2023 Cubs - Home Adam Wainwright Justin Steele 6/25/2023 Cubs - Home Matthew Liberatore Jameson Taillon

