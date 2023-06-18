Sunday's game between the New York Mets (33-37) and St. Louis Cardinals (28-43) going head to head at Citi Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Mets, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 1:40 PM ET on June 18.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Carlos Carrasco (2-3) to the mound, while Matthew Liberatore (1-2) will get the nod for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Mets 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to the total, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.

The Cardinals have come away with 11 wins in the 26 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, St. Louis has won seven of 16 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (321 total), St. Louis is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.39 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Schedule