Andrew Knizner is available when the St. Louis Cardinals take on Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Citi Field Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 14 against the Giants) he went 0-for-4.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

  • Knizner is batting .213 with five doubles, five home runs and three walks.
  • Knizner has picked up a hit in 15 of 29 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
  • Looking at the 29 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (17.2%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In eight games this year (27.6%), Knizner has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in nine games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 15
.179 AVG .240
.200 OBP .269
.385 SLG .480
4 XBH 6
2 HR 3
7 RBI 5
13/1 K/BB 15/2
0 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (96 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Carrasco (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his ninth start of the season. He has a 5.71 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 36-year-old has a 5.71 ERA and 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .264 to his opponents.
