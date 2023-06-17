The New York Mets (33-36) will rely on Francisco Lindor when they host Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (27-43) at Citi Field on Saturday, June 17. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Mets are -160 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Cardinals (+135). The total is 9 runs for the contest.

Cardinals vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: WPIX

WPIX Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga - NYM (6-3, 3.34 ERA) vs Adam Wainwright - STL (2-1, 5.79 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Cardinals' matchup versus the Mets but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Cardinals (+135) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Cardinals to take down the Mets with those odds, and the Cardinals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $23.50.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Nolan Arenado hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have entered the game as favorites 45 times this season and won 24, or 53.3%, of those games.

The Mets have gone 10-12 (winning 45.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for New York.

The Mets have a 1-2 record over the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- New York and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Cardinals have won in 10, or 40%, of the 25 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Oddsmakers have given the Cardinals the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +135 moneyline listed for this contest.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Cardinals vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+150) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210) Paul DeJong 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6000 18th 2nd Win NL Central +550 - 3rd

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.