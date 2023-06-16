Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Mets - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Tommy Edman -- .162 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the mound, on June 16 at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Giants.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is hitting .237 with 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 17 walks.
- Edman has had a hit in 33 of 65 games this season (50.8%), including multiple hits 13 times (20.0%).
- He has homered in 10.8% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Edman has had an RBI in 14 games this year (21.5%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 33.8% of his games this year (22 of 65), he has scored, and in seven of those games (10.8%) he has scored more than once.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|30
|.259
|AVG
|.214
|.304
|OBP
|.287
|.414
|SLG
|.398
|9
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|8
|19/7
|K/BB
|17/10
|6
|SB
|4
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.70).
- The Mets give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (93 total, 1.4 per game).
- Megill gets the start for the Mets, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 5.14 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.14, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .287 against him.
