Paul DeJong -- with an on-base percentage of .205 in his past 10 games, 94 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the hill, on June 16 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul DeJong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong is hitting .225 with five doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks.

DeJong has gotten a hit in 22 of 43 games this year (51.2%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (25.6%).

Looking at the 43 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (20.9%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

DeJong has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (25.6%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (11.6%).

He has scored in 18 games this season (41.9%), including four multi-run games (9.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 25 .190 AVG .250 .271 OBP .320 .381 SLG .477 4 XBH 10 4 HR 5 8 RBI 12 20/5 K/BB 28/8 1 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings