The St. Louis Cardinals (27-42) and the New York Mets (32-36) will go head to head in the series opener on Friday, June 16 at Citi Field, with Miles Mikolas getting the nod for the Cardinals and Tylor Megill taking the hill for the Mets. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Cardinals are listed as -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Mets (-105). The total is 9 runs for the game (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds to go under).

Cardinals vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (4-3, 4.02 ERA) vs Megill - NYM (5-4, 5.14 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won 15, or 39.5%, of the 38 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Cardinals have a record of 15-23 (39.5%).

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Cardinals went 1-4 across the five games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Mets have been victorious in six, or 30%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Mets have come away with a win two times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Mets have played as underdogs six times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Cardinals vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willson Contreras 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+200) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+190) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+145)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6000 18th 2nd Win NL Central +475 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.