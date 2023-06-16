The St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets will play on Friday at Citi Field, at 7:10 PM ET, with Nolan Arenado and Francisco Lindor among those expected to step up at the plate.

Cardinals vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average 1.3 home runs per game to rank sixth in MLB play with 93 total home runs.

St. Louis' .421 slugging percentage ranks 12th in baseball.

The Cardinals have the 15th-ranked batting average in the league (.249).

St. Louis ranks 12th in runs scored with 315 (4.6 per game).

The Cardinals are 14th in baseball with a .324 on-base percentage.

Cardinals hitters strike out 8.3 times per game, the 10th-lowest average in MLB.

St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 21st in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

St. Louis has the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).

The Cardinals average baseball's third-highest WHIP (1.464).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Miles Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 15th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.02 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Mikolas has five quality starts under his belt this season.

Mikolas will try to go five or more innings for his seventh straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.

In three of his 14 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Reds L 8-4 Home Miles Mikolas Andrew Abbott 6/11/2023 Reds L 4-3 Home Adam Wainwright Hunter Greene 6/12/2023 Giants L 4-3 Home Matthew Liberatore Logan Webb 6/13/2023 Giants L 11-3 Home Jack Flaherty Alex Cobb 6/14/2023 Giants L 8-5 Home Jordan Montgomery Anthony DeSclafani 6/16/2023 Mets - Away Miles Mikolas Tylor Megill 6/17/2023 Mets - Away Adam Wainwright Kodai Senga 6/18/2023 Mets - Away Matthew Liberatore Carlos Carrasco 6/19/2023 Nationals - Away Jack Flaherty Josiah Gray 6/20/2023 Nationals - Away Jordan Montgomery MacKenzie Gore 6/21/2023 Nationals - Away Miles Mikolas Trevor Williams

