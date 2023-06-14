Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Tommy Edman (.162 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 1:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is batting .237 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 17 walks.
- In 32 of 64 games this year (50.0%) Edman has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (20.3%).
- Looking at the 64 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (9.4%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Edman has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (20.3%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (6.3%).
- He has scored in 32.8% of his games this season (21 of 64), with two or more runs seven times (10.9%).
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|30
|.259
|AVG
|.214
|.306
|OBP
|.287
|.393
|SLG
|.398
|8
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|8
|18/7
|K/BB
|17/10
|6
|SB
|4
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.00 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 71 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- DeSclafani (4-6) takes the mound for the Giants in his 14th start of the season. He has a 3.89 ERA in 76 1/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.89 ERA ranks 36th, 1.127 WHIP ranks 29th, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 62nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
