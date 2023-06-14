Top Player Prop Bets for Mets vs. Yankees on June 14, 2023
Player prop betting options for Francisco Lindor, Gleyber Torres and others are available in the New York Mets-New York Yankees matchup at Citi Field on Wednesday, starting at 7:10 PM ET.
Mets vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Justin Verlander Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)
Verlander Stats
- The Mets will hand the ball to Justin Verlander (2-3) for his eighth start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start three times in seven starts this season.
- Verlander has six starts of five or more innings this season in seven chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.
- He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.
Verlander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Braves
|Jun. 8
|3.0
|7
|5
|4
|3
|4
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 2
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|8
|3
|at Rockies
|May. 27
|5.0
|9
|6
|6
|2
|1
|vs. Guardians
|May. 21
|8.0
|3
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Rays
|May. 16
|5.0
|8
|6
|6
|3
|2
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Lindor Stats
- Lindor has recorded 55 hits with 16 doubles, 12 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with six stolen bases.
- He's slashed .213/.293/.415 so far this year.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 13
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Pirates
|Jun. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
Brandon Nimmo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Nimmo Stats
- Brandon Nimmo has 10 doubles, four triples, six home runs, 33 walks and 27 RBI (72 total hits). He has stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .286/.378/.429 on the year.
Nimmo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 13
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 10
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 8
|1-for-5
|2
|1
|4
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Torres Stats
- Torres has eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 28 RBI (63 total hits). He has swiped six bases.
- He's slashing .252/.329/.424 so far this year.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mets
|Jun. 13
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 10
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 9
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has put up 64 hits with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 32 runs.
- He's slashed .269/.345/.441 on the year.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Mets
|Jun. 13
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 8
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
