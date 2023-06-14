The St. Louis Cardinals (27-41) and the San Francisco Giants (35-32) will go head to head on Wednesday, June 14 at Busch Stadium, with Jordan Montgomery getting the ball for the Cardinals and Anthony DeSclafani taking the mound for the Giants. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:15 PM ET.

The Cardinals are -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Giants (+110). The contest's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (3-7, 3.88 ERA) vs DeSclafani - SF (4-6, 3.89 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have been favorites in 37 games this season and won 15 (40.5%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Cardinals have gone 11-19 (36.7%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals have a 1-4 record from the five games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Giants have won in 14, or 51.9%, of the 27 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Giants have come away with a win eight times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Giants have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cardinals vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+145) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+130) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Dylan Carlson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+185)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 2nd Win NL Central +550 - 3rd

