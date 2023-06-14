Wednesday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (27-41) and the San Francisco Giants (35-32) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Cardinals securing the victory. Game time is at 1:15 PM ET on June 14.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Jordan Montgomery (3-7) versus the Giants and Anthony DeSclafani (4-6).

Cardinals vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Cardinals vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cardinals 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Cardinals have one win against the spread in their last two chances.

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 37 times this season and won 15, or 40.5%, of those games.

St. Louis has a record of 9-16 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 310 (4.6 per game).

The Cardinals have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.34).

Cardinals Schedule