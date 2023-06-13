Right now the Tennessee Titans have the fourth-worst odds in the NFL of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +12500.

Watch the Titans this season on Fubo!

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Looking to place a futures bet on the Titans to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee put together an 8-6-0 ATS record last year.

Titans games went over the point total five out of 17 times last season.

Tennessee ranked third-worst in total offense (296.8 yards per game) last season, but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 23rd with 351.6 yards allowed per contest.

At home last year, the Titans were 3-5. Away, they were 4-5.

As a favorite last season Tennessee picked up just two victories (2-3). When the underdog the Titans posted a record of 4-5.

In the AFC South the Titans were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 5-7.

Titans Impact Players

Derrick Henry ran for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 16 games last year.

Also, Henry had 33 catches for 398 yards and zero touchdowns.

Ryan Tannehill threw for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), completing 65.2% of his passes, with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games.

Also, Tannehill ran for 98 yards and two TDs.

In the passing game a season ago, Chris Moore scored two TDs, catching 48 balls for 548 yards (34.3 per game).

Chigoziem Okonkwo had 32 receptions for 450 yards (26.5 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games last year, Kevin Byard compiled 106 tackles and four interceptions.

Bet on Titans to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Opponent Date Week Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds @ Saints September 10 1 - +3000 Chargers September 17 2 - +3000 @ Browns September 24 3 - +3000 Bengals October 1 4 - +900 @ Colts October 8 5 - +8000 Ravens October 15 6 - +1800 Falcons October 29 8 - +8000 @ Steelers November 2 9 - +5000 @ Buccaneers November 12 10 - +12500 @ Jaguars November 19 11 - +2500 Panthers November 26 12 - +8000 Colts December 3 13 - +8000 @ Dolphins December 11 14 - +2500 Texans December 17 15 - +15000 Seahawks December 24 16 - +3000 @ Texans December 31 17 - +15000 Jaguars January 7 18 - +2500

Odds are current as of June 13 at 5:15 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.