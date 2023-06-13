On Tuesday, Dylan Carlson (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

  • Carlson is hitting .241 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.
  • Carlson has gotten a hit in 21 of 35 games this year (60.0%), with more than one hit on four occasions (11.4%).
  • In three games this season, he has gone deep (8.6%, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate).
  • Carlson has had at least one RBI in 25.7% of his games this season (nine of 35), with two or more RBI four times (11.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored a run in 14 of 35 games so far this year.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 15
.246 AVG .234
.338 OBP .275
.446 SLG .298
7 XBH 2
3 HR 0
11 RBI 3
10/8 K/BB 14/2
1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (71 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Cobb gets the start for the Giants, his 14th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.01 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 35-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.01), 55th in WHIP (1.353), and 37th in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
