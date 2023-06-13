When the St. Louis Cardinals (27-40) and San Francisco Giants (34-32) match up at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, June 13, Jack Flaherty will get the call for the Cardinals, while the Giants will send Alex Cobb to the mound. The game will begin at 7:45 PM ET.

The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Giants have -105 odds to upset. The total is 9 runs for this game.

Cardinals vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Flaherty - STL (3-4, 4.15 ERA) vs Cobb - SF (5-2, 3.01 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 37 times and won 15, or 40.5%, of those games.

The Cardinals have a 15-22 record (winning 40.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals played as the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), St. Louis combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 27 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (51.9%) in those games.

This season, the Giants have come away with a win 11 times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Giants have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cardinals vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tommy Edman 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+210) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+140) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+170)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 2nd Win NL Central +375 - 2nd

