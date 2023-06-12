Paul Goldschmidt -- with an on-base percentage of .318 in his past 10 games, 65 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on June 12 at 7:45 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Reds.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt has an OPS of .869, fueled by an OBP of .383 to go with a slugging percentage of .486. All three of those stats are best among St. Louis hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.

Goldschmidt has gotten at least one hit in 64.1% of his games this season (41 of 64), with more than one hit 23 times (35.9%).

Looking at the 64 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (9.4%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.1% of his games this season, Goldschmidt has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 30 games this year (46.9%), including nine multi-run games (14.1%).

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 34 .291 AVG .285 .422 OBP .349 .509 SLG .467 14 XBH 15 5 HR 5 13 RBI 15 33/23 K/BB 29/14 5 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings