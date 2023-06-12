How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 12
Matthew Liberatore takes the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday at Busch Stadium against Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals' 90 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 206 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks seventh in MLB with a .424 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cardinals have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.
- St. Louis has scored 304 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Cardinals rank ninth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.
- St. Louis has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.
- St. Louis has pitched to a 4.25 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.
- Cardinals pitchers have a 1.443 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Liberatore (1-2) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his fourth start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw four innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Liberatore has started three games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings two times. He averages 3.8 innings per appearance.
- In four appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/6/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-4
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Dane Dunning
|6/7/2023
|Rangers
|W 1-0
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Jon Gray
|6/9/2023
|Reds
|W 7-4
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Ben Lively
|6/10/2023
|Reds
|L 8-4
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Andrew Abbott
|6/11/2023
|Reds
|L 4-3
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Hunter Greene
|6/12/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Logan Webb
|6/13/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Alex Cobb
|6/14/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Anthony DeSclafani
|6/16/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Tylor Megill
|6/17/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Kodai Senga
|6/18/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Carlos Carrasco
