The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.143 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Reds.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is hitting .245 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 16 walks.

Edman has gotten at least one hit in 50.8% of his games this year (31 of 61), with more than one hit 13 times (21.3%).

Looking at the 61 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (9.8%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 19.7% of his games this year, Edman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 34.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (11.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 30 .277 AVG .214 .321 OBP .287 .426 SLG .398 8 XBH 12 3 HR 3 13 RBI 8 18/6 K/BB 17/10 5 SB 4

Reds Pitching Rankings