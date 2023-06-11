The St. Louis Cardinals (27-38) and Cincinnati Reds (30-35) play a rubber match on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The probable starters are Adam Wainwright (2-1) for the Cardinals and Hunter Greene (1-4) for the Reds.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wainwright - STL (2-1, 5.97 ERA) vs Greene - CIN (1-4, 3.92 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adam Wainwright

Wainwright (2-1) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old has pitched to a 5.97 ERA this season with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.8 walks per nine across six games.

None of Wainwright's six starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Wainwright will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Adam Wainwright vs. Reds

The Reds have scored 302 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB. They have 561 hits, 11th in baseball, with 51 home runs (27th in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Reds in one game, and they have gone 8-for-25 with four doubles, a home run and five RBI over 5 2/3 innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Greene

Greene makes the start for the Reds, his 13th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 3.92 ERA and 88 strikeouts over 62 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Thursday, June 1, the righty went six innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.

In 12 games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 3.92, with 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .238 against him.

Greene is aiming for his third quality start in a row.

Greene will aim to go five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.2 frames per outing.

In three of his 12 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.