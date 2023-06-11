On Sunday, June 11 at 2:15 PM ET, the St. Louis Cardinals (27-38) host the Cincinnati Reds (30-35) at Busch Stadium. Adam Wainwright will get the nod for the Cardinals, while Hunter Greene will take the mound for the Reds.

The Cardinals have been listed as -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Reds (+115). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Cardinals vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Wainwright - STL (2-1, 5.97 ERA) vs Greene - CIN (1-4, 3.92 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 36 times and won 15, or 41.7%, of those games.

The Cardinals have a 10-18 record (winning only 35.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they went 2-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have been underdogs in 50 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (44%) in those contests.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win 17 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cardinals vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+180) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+225) Dylan Carlson 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+260) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 2nd Win NL Central +400 - 2nd

