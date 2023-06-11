Sunday's contest features the St. Louis Cardinals (27-38) and the Cincinnati Reds (30-35) matching up at Busch Stadium in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-5 victory for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:15 PM ET on June 11.

The probable starters are Adam Wainwright (2-1) for the Cardinals and Hunter Greene (1-4) for the Reds.

Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cardinals are 1-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 36 times this season and won 15, or 41.7%, of those games.

St. Louis has a record of 10-18, a 35.7% win rate, when favored by -140 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis ranks 11th in the majors with 301 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals' 4.25 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Schedule