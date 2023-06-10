How to Watch Auto Racing Streaming Live - Saturday, June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
For lifelong auto racing fans, the more races you have the opportunity to watch, the better. That's why we've compiled the list below, which tells you how to watch or live stream every event that's airing on Fubo on Saturday, June 10.
Auto Racing Streaming Live Today
Watch the DoorDash 250 - Qualifying
- Series: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
Watch the Toyota / Save Mart 350 - Qualifying
- Series: NASCAR Cup Series
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
Watch the DoorDash 250
- Series: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
