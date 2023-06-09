There are 12 matches scheduled today in the Viking Open Nottingham, across three different tournament rounds, with No. 119-ranked Elizabeth Mandlik against No. 214 Iryna Shymanovich looking like the best matchup.

Viking Open Nottingham Info

Tournament: Viking Open Nottingham

Viking Open Nottingham

Date: June 10

June 10 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Nottingham Tennis Centre

Nottingham Tennis Centre Location: Nottingham, United Kingdom

Nottingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Who will win the Viking Open Nottingham?

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Lizette Cabrera vs. Olivia Gadecki Qualification 6:00 AM ET - - Simona Waltert vs. Arina Rodionova Qualification 6:00 AM ET - - Joanna Garland vs. Elena-Gabriela Ruse Qualification 6:00 AM ET - - Sofia Kenin vs. Sonay Kartal Qualification 6:00 AM ET - - Sophie Chang vs. Heather Watson Qualification 7:45 AM ET Watson (-550) Chang (+325) Dayana Yastremska vs. Emiliana Arango Qualification 7:50 AM ET Yastremska (-550) Arango (+333) Eden Silva vs. Marcela Zacarias Qualifying Qualification 7:55 AM ET Silva (-125) Zacarias (-110) Naiktha Bains vs. Daria Snigur Qualification 8:00 AM ET Snigur (-450) Bains (+275) Harriet Dart vs. Maddison Inglis Qualifying Qualification 9:10 AM ET Dart (-190) Inglis (+135) Elizabeth Mandlik vs. Iryna Shymanovich Qualifying Qualification 9:15 AM ET Mandlik (-155) Shymanovich (+110) Asia Muhammad vs. Amelia Rajecki Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:30 AM ET Muhammad (-350) Rajecki (+230) Emily Appleton vs. Katrina Scott Qualifying Qualification 10:00 AM ET Scott (-190) Appleton (+135)

