Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Reds - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Tommy Edman (hitting .121 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is hitting .251 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 16 walks.
- Edman has gotten at least one hit in 50.8% of his games this season (30 of 59), with more than one hit 13 times (22.0%).
- He has gone deep in 10.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 59), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Edman has driven home a run in 12 games this season (20.3%), including more than one RBI in 6.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 33.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (11.9%).
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.227
|AVG
|.255
|.288
|OBP
|.340
|.364
|SLG
|.511
|4
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|5
|13/5
|K/BB
|6/6
|1
|SB
|2
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 5.04 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (80 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lively (3-3) takes the mound for the Reds in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.03 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw seven innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.03, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .202 batting average against him.
