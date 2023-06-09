The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul DeJong (.147 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Reds Starter: Ben Lively

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong has five doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks while batting .236.

DeJong has gotten at least one hit in 51.4% of his games this season (19 of 37), with at least two hits 10 times (27.0%).

He has homered in 21.6% of his games in 2023 (eight of 37), and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 10 games this season (27.0%), DeJong has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (13.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 15 games this season (40.5%), including multiple runs in four games.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 10 .300 AVG .382 .417 OBP .417 .300 SLG .735 0 XBH 6 0 HR 3 0 RBI 6 1/2 K/BB 9/2 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings