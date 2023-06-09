Nolan Gorman -- .147 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Ben Lively on the mound, on June 9 at 8:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Busch Stadium

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman has 51 hits, which ranks first among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .264 with 24 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.

In 38 of 57 games this season (66.7%) Gorman has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (17.5%).

In 21.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

Gorman has had an RBI in 23 games this year (40.4%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (19.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 21 times this season (36.8%), including four games with multiple runs (7.0%).

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .321 AVG .193 .413 OBP .281 .604 SLG .439 7 XBH 6 4 HR 4 15 RBI 9 17/8 K/BB 16/7 2 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings