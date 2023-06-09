Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Reds - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nolan Arenado and his .385 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (69 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds and Ben Lively on June 9 at 8:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Rangers.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado has nine doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .268.
- Arenado has reached base via a hit in 41 games this season (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- He has homered in 11 games this year (18.3%), homering in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Arenado has an RBI in 23 of 60 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 23 of 60 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.247
|AVG
|.217
|.301
|OBP
|.267
|.325
|SLG
|.348
|4
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|10
|17/6
|K/BB
|16/5
|1
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 5.04 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (80 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lively gets the start for the Reds, his fifth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.03 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went seven innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In six games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.03, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .202 against him.
