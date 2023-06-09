The St. Louis Cardinals (26-37) and Cincinnati Reds (29-34) square off on Friday at 8:15 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Busch Stadium.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Jordan Montgomery (2-7) to the mound, while Ben Lively (3-3) will answer the bell for the Reds.

Cardinals vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (2-7, 4.23 ERA) vs Lively - CIN (3-3, 3.03 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Montgomery (2-7) for his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.23, a 3.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.394 in 12 games this season.

He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Montgomery has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.

Jordan Montgomery vs. Reds

The Reds rank 11th in MLB with 290 runs scored this season. They have a .256 batting average this campaign with 51 home runs (26th in the league).

The Reds have gone 7-for-18 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI in four innings this season against the left-hander.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ben Lively

Lively (3-3 with a 3.03 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his fifth of the season.

In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander threw seven innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.03, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents have a .202 batting average against him.

Lively has one quality start under his belt this season.

Lively will try to build on a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.9 frames per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his six outings this season.

Ben Lively vs. Cardinals

He meets a Cardinals offense that ranks 11th in the league with 290 total runs scored while batting .249 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .422 slugging percentage (eighth in MLB action) and has hit a total of 85 home runs (sixth in the league).

Lively has a 3 ERA and a 1.167 WHIP against the Cardinals this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .217 batting average over one appearance.

