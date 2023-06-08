How to Watch the Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Stanley Cup Final Game 3
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Florida Panthers host the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, June 8, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights have a 2-0 lead in the series.
You can watch TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS to see the Golden Knights look to beat the Panthers.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|6/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|Panthers
|7-2 VEG
|6/3/2023
|Golden Knights
|Panthers
|5-2 VEG
|3/7/2023
|Panthers
|Golden Knights
|2-1 FLA
|1/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|Panthers
|4-2 VEG
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have conceded 272 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 21st in league play in goals against.
- The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Panthers have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Panthers have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) over that time.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|51
|33
|-
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights concede 2.7 goals per game (225 in total), 11th in the NHL.
- The Golden Knights' 267 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 14th in the league.
- In the last 10 games, the Golden Knights are 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Golden Knights have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 42 goals during that span.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|67
|27
|39
|66
|54
|47
|45.3%
|Chandler Stephenson
|81
|16
|49
|65
|30
|64
|58.1%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|76
|28
|29
|57
|30
|40
|37.5%
|Reilly Smith
|78
|26
|30
|56
|38
|30
|57.1%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|73
|11
|43
|54
|52
|56
|100%
