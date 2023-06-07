The St. Louis Cardinals (25-37) will look to Andrew Knizner, riding a two-game homer streak, against the Texas Rangers (40-20) at 8:05 PM ET on Wednesday, at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers will call on Jon Gray (6-1) against the Cardinals and Jack Flaherty (3-4).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (6-1, 2.51 ERA) vs Flaherty - STL (3-4, 4.55 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jack Flaherty

Flaherty (3-4 with a 4.55 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season.

His most recent time out was on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.55, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.

Flaherty has three quality starts under his belt this season.

Flaherty will try to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.3 innings per outing.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray

The Rangers will hand the ball to Gray (6-1) for his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed seven innings without allowing a run on two hits in a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

The 31-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with an ERA of 2.51, a 2.55 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.021.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Gray will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 31-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (2.51), 13th in WHIP (1.021), and 57th in K/9 (7.1).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.