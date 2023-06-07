The Texas Rangers (40-20) will lean on Marcus Semien when they host Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (25-37) at Globe Life Field on Wednesday, June 7. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Cardinals (+115). The over/under is 9 runs for this contest (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Cardinals vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Jon Gray - TEX (6-1, 2.51 ERA) vs Jack Flaherty - STL (3-4, 4.55 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 24, or 70.6%, of the 34 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Rangers have gone 20-6 (76.9%).

Texas has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rangers have a 6-1 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (39.1%) in those contests.

The Cardinals have a mark of 2-7 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 0-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Cardinals vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+155) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+200) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+195) Paul DeJong 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+210)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 2nd Win NL Central +375 - 2nd

