Wednesday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (40-20) against the St. Louis Cardinals (25-37) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 8:05 PM on June 7.

The Rangers will call on Jon Gray (6-1) versus the Cardinals and Jack Flaherty (3-4).

Cardinals vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Cardinals vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Cardinals were upset in every contest.

When it comes to the over/under, St. Louis and its foes are 2-8-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Cardinals have put together a 1-6-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set runlines in seven of those games).

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (39.1%) in those games.

St. Louis has a win-loss record of 2-7 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

St. Louis scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (289 total, 4.7 per game).

The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked ERA (4.26) in the majors this season.

Cardinals Schedule