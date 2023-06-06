The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras (.154 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 137 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 12 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks while batting .206.

Contreras has picked up a hit in 29 of 56 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has homered in 7.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has had at least one RBI in 30.4% of his games this year (17 of 56), with two or more RBI four times (7.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 19 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .313 AVG .197 .378 OBP .296 .522 SLG .230 10 XBH 2 2 HR 0 11 RBI 6 15/7 K/BB 16/8 2 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 29 18 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (37.9%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (13.8%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (31.0%) 2 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.9%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (24.1%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings