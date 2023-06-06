Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rangers - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Paul DeJong (.176 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Dane Dunning. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rangers.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong has five doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks while batting .250.
- DeJong has recorded a hit in 19 of 35 games this year (54.3%), including 10 multi-hit games (28.6%).
- Looking at the 35 games he has played this year, he's went deep in eight of them (22.9%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- DeJong has picked up an RBI in 28.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 15 of 35 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|10
|.300
|AVG
|.382
|.417
|OBP
|.417
|.300
|SLG
|.735
|0
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|3
|0
|RBI
|6
|1/2
|K/BB
|9/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|23
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (56.5%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (34.8%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (39.1%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (21.7%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (30.4%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, 0.9 per game).
- Dunning (4-1 with a 2.06 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty threw five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.06, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .219 against him.
